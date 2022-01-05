Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.83. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

