Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Tops $17.29 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $48,704.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $393.21 or 0.00854736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 43,970 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

