Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

