Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

