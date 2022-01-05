Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.