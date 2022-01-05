Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.36 and last traded at 1.36. 93,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,203,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.02 and its 200-day moving average is 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $567.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.40.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

