MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.54% of MIND C.T.I. worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 27,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

