MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Earnings History for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

