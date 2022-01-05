MileVerse Hits Market Capitalization of $45.23 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and $7.07 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.24 or 0.08177819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.72 or 1.00418276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007570 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

