Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 590,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,725,000 after buying an additional 231,950 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.9% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

ABBV opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.