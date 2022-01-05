Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

