Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $574.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.