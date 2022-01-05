Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,478,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,917.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,779.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

