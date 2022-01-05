Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Down to $120.30

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.30, but opened at $117.79. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 199 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

