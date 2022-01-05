Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

