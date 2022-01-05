Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.59. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 768,774 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 4.35.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
