Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.59. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 768,774 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 4.35.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

