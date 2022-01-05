Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.59. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 768,774 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 4.35.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). On average, research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.