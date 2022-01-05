Michael T. Fisher Sells 4,389 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $12.64 on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,314. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.