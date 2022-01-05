MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:CIF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,584. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.