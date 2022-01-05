MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:CIF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,584. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.