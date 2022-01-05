MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.