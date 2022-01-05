Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MX. Raymond James downgraded Methanex to a hold rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$54.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

