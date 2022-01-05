Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesoblast stock remained flat at $$4.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

