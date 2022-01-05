Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $329.02, but opened at $317.28. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $317.28, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.