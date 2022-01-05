Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.31. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 283,713 shares.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $808.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $197,195. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

