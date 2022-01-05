Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,349,300 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the November 30th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

