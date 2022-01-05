Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $439.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.39 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

