Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

