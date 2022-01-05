Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1,161.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

