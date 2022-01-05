Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.35. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 481 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

