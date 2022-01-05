McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.33.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

MCD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.28. 94,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,906. The company has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

