McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $73,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McAfee by 89.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE remained flat at $$25.75 during trading on Tuesday. 19,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,190. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

