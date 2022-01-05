Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The firm has a market cap of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.28. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

