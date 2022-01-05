Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

