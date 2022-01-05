Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

