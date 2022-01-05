Matisse Capital Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.42 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

