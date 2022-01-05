Matisse Capital Takes $678,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $60.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,302.31. 34,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,419. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,482.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,480.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

