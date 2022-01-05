Matisse Capital Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Matisse Capital reduced its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

