Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 231,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,901,347 shares.The stock last traded at $90.46 and had previously closed at $90.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.