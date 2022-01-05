Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $60.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Materialise stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 212.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

