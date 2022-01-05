Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 4,605 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 301,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

