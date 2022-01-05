Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

