Marcum Wealth LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.18.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

