Marcum Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

