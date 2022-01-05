Marcum Wealth LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

