Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

