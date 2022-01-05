Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, NBF dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.17. 111,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,861. The company has a market cap of C$803.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.