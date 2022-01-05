Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.43. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

