MahaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $22.04 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00015420 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $22.04 million and $1.69 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.