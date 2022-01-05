Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Magnite by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

MGNI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

