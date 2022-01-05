MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 363,769 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $37,579,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

