Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 175,388 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,283,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $287,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after buying an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

